Heber annexes 300 acres for two homes, trails

Known as the Wellberg-Kruger annexation, the land includes nearly 303 acres east of the city. It’s part of the county’s preservation zone, which requires 160 acres per lot.

Landowner Paul Kruger wants to build two homes, just slightly higher density than what the county permits.

“We’re very excited – young family just looking to build a home and have a little bit of extra elbow room,” he said.

With the annexation, Kruger wants the property to be rezoned as part of the city’s mountain preservation zone, which allows one home for every 20 acres. He has proposed one home with a 50-acre lot, one home on a 221-acre lot and a 30-acre parcel of land dedicated to trails.

The master development agreement also ensures no additional density will be constructed beyond those two homes, regardless of what the zone allows elsewhere, as Heber City attorney Jeremy Cook explained.

“I believe the development agreement’s pretty clear that it’s only two lots as their total density,” he said. “Everything else within that zone would be applicable as far as what they could do within that zone, but the density is limited to two single-family residential units.”

As for the trails, Red Ledges will be granted either a fee title or a permanent easement and right-of-way over the 30 acres where the trails are planned.

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 4, to approve the annexation.