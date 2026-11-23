RDB LLC The proposed pedestrian bridge includes educational elements and would snake across state Route 248, near where the existing rail trail crossing is.

Richard, David and Vaughan Burbidge are thinking bigger than simply rezoning their property along the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail.

They’re talking with the Utah Department of Transportation and other area landowners about creating a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists across state Route 248.

“UDOT is very receptive,” project spokesperson and co-manager Nacia Franco said. “They like our bridge, and if the rezone goes forward, we can really get into the details of design and maintenance long-term, and help it be a win for the community.”

The rezone would not apply to the state-owned rail trail. It would only cover what the Burbidges own: 55 acres on the trail’s east side.

A bridge is a part of the proposal, Franco says, because it may cross the Burbidge land and because the brothers can help finance it.

Their property currently has one of Summit County’s most restrictive zoning designations, hillside stewardship, which prioritizes recreation and allows only low-density development in steep areas.

The brothers are asking the county for service commercial zoning, which allows light industrial uses and businesses. That’s the same zoning as the nearby Park City Business Park, where Burt Brothers, Offset Bier and a new Maverik are located.

Connor Thomas / KPCW The existing rail trail crossing is at-grade, with flashing beacons and a crosswalk. (File photo: E-bikers turn around at the end of the pavement on the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail at state Route 248 on Aug. 6, 2026.)

The proposed business park, named “Silver Creek Crossing,” would include 24 warehouse-style buildings. Franco says the development team has seen interest from coffee shops, prep kitchens and co-working spaces.

“We have kept it flexible in the design so that the local businesses can tell us what they want,” Franco said.

The proposal also includes a 10-space parking lot and trailhead with restrooms.

RDB LLC The Burbidges propose a couple dozen light industrial buildings, one or two stories in size, on the hill east of the trail.

But planning officials say the steep slopes pose a challenge. Community Development Director Peter Barnes says the site is difficult to access.

“It will require crossing of the existing creek. It will require a traffic light on [Route] 248,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 3.

That’s to say nothing of the heavy metals deposited up and down the creekside from Park City’s mining days.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to spend $12 million to clean up mine tailings in the wider Richardson Flat area, which isn’t enough money to finish the job.

“[The landowners] are extremely aware of those potential problems,” Barnes said. “The easiest way around any potential problems like that for a developer is to stay out of the toxic soil. I know that they've done a lot of investigative work.”

Franco says the Burbidges plan to remediate their own soils themselves.

“They’re going to be buried in a giant plastic burrito that's going to be contained on site, and that will have perpetual environmental monitoring going forward,” Franco said.

RDB LLC

The Summit County Council has the final say on rezones. The Burbidges expect the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission to first discuss the project Dec. 8.

They have set up a website with additional details about the rezone.