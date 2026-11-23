The Utah News Dispatch reports the state ended the last fiscal year with a $175 million Medicaid deficit, driven by higher health costs, faulty forecasting and accounting problems.

Legislative fiscal analyst Jonathan Ball said lawmakers will need about $346 million in one-time money to cover that deficit, finish funding the current fiscal year and provide a buffer against additional costs.

The state has about $107 million in “rainy day funds” for Medicaid and $30 million set aside as a buffer against additional costs. Those reserves can cover last year’s deficit and part of this year’s shortfall.

Legislators also face about $242 million in additional ongoing Medicaid costs, meaning they will need to find recurring revenue or reduce future spending.

More than 300,000 Utahns are enrolled in Medicaid.

State officials estimate federal eligibility changes approved by Congress last year could cause up to 44,700 Utahns to lose Medicaid coverage.

Lawmakers could consider spending cuts, but state health officials warn Medicaid cuts would also cause Utah to lose federal matching funds.

