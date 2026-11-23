The proposed bill could cut tax incentives offered to the data center developers and strip the Military Installation Development Authority of its ability to approve the projects, according to FOX 13.

Approvals would instead come directly from the local cities and counties.

MIDA is a state entity founded in 2007 to support the military and spur economic development.

It has eight project areas across Utah, including the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley and the SkyRidge equestrian center in Wasatch County.

Those facilities offer military discounts and benefits.

As proposed, the bill would shift tax money generated from data centers, pooling funds for local schools and green purposes.

If passed, data centers might have to donate water to the Great Salt Lake or Colorado River systems and address air quality, noise, heat and other environmental impacts.

The bill’s House sponsor is Rep. Paul Cutler, (R-Centerville); its Senate sponsor is Majority Leader Chris Wilson, (R-Logan).

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.