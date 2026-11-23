Mapmaker Rad Smith is carrying on the custom of hand-painting ski resort maps.

The tradition began more than 60 years ago with Hal Shelton, one of the inventors of the modern ski area trail map . Bill Brown followed in Shelton’s footsteps and then passed the torch to James Niehues.

Now, Smith is learning from Niehues, who mapped around 200 ski resorts before retiring in 2021.

Smith was making maps as an environmental consultant when he learned Niehues was retiring. After years in the digital world, Smith said he was tired of looking at a computer.

Full Interview: Rad Smith Listen • 13:21

“On a whim, I reached out to James and started discussing my work and his work and wanting to kind of transition back to a more traditional, hand-painted fine art environment,” Smith said.

Niehues encouraged Smith to pursue trail map painting and helped him gain new opportunities. Based in Bozeman, Montana, Smith painted Deer Valley Resort’s expanded terrain map last year.

This year he created a new version focusing on the 2026-2027 season additions, including Hail Peak and Redemption Ridge. Smith said the first, larger version minimized those areas, but now they’ll be center stage.

“Redemption Ridge is a pretty amazing and unique feature at Deer Valley, and this new perspective is very much going to highlight that and show a lot of that elevation, and some of those tree details,” he said.

Smith said those details are often lost in digitally designed maps. He created several resort maps using computer platforms in his previous role and said they began to look and feel the same.

Hand-painted versions, on the other hand, have a timeless feel. Smith said he mostly uses opaque watercolors in his maps, which allow him to push color boundaries in a way computers can’t.

He said people also enjoy traditional maps more, especially in the age of artificial intelligence.

“I've been amazed at how receptive people have been to me painting maps,” he said. “I think just in this digital age, people see it kind of as a breath of fresh air, and I think a lot of people are returning to an appreciation for traditional craft.”

Smith said the painting process for the original Deer Valley map took around 150 hours . He’s also painted maps for resorts in Canada, New Zealand and 10 U.S. states.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.

