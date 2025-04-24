Five charged after series of arrests in Heber

Heber City Police now say five people were arrested, not six as they originally stated in a press release.

Jose Esteban Alcaraz-Lopez, 41, was arrested April 17 at his home in Heber.

He now faces six felony and misdemeanor charges in 4th District Court, including theft, illegal possession of a firearm, possession and distribution of a controlled substance and having forged documents.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by a Heber City Police officer, detectives believe Alcaraz-Lopez is responsible for a series of vehicle burglaries at trailheads and business parking lots around the Wasatch Back. He’s also suspected of stealing a car.

When officers traced the license plate to Alcaraz-Lopez’s home in Heber, they also found a gun, distributable amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana, and forged ID documents.

Police also arrested several other residents of the home, who were renting rooms from Alcaraz-Lopez.

So far, charges do not indicate that his housemates were involved in the burglaries, nor do documents show they were involved in selling drugs. Some of the drugs and stolen property were found in a garage that only Alcaraz-Lopez could access.

Rogelio Idalgo Sanchez, 43, faces felony charges for failure to register as a sex offender and possessing forged identification.

Jose Rigoberto Alcaraz Hinojosa, 25, and Francisco Javier Perez-Martinez, 38, have each been charged with a felony for forged ID cards. Perez-Martinez also faces a misdemeanor charge for possession of a controlled substance.

A fifth man has been charged with two misdemeanors for traffic violations.

Heber City Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said two other people were detained but released with no charges.

Weishar told KPCW he couldn’t comment on why the arrests were grouped together in a press release posted Saturday.

“A lot of that is still developing,” he said. “All the stolen property was there at the home, and we’re just kind of figuring out who was all involved in it.”

He said the arrests stem from a Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force investigation that’s still active.