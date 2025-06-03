Heber man arrested after multi-county chase

Frederick Earl Holmes, 55, was arrested shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, June 2, near the junction of interstate 80 and U.S. 40 after fleeing from law enforcement for miles.

According to an arrest affidavit, law enforcement began pursuing Holmes after receiving a call about a domestic violence situation at his home in Heber.

Heber City Police spotted Holmes speeding down Lake Creek Road east of town, but had to stop the chase for safety reasons once they reached downtown.

Utah Highway Patrol picked up his trail as he drove north on U.S. 40 and tried to spike his tires to force him to stop. However, despite one flat tire, Holmes kept going.

The chase finally ended when Holmes reached eastbound I-80 and tried to slip between a semitruck and another car. His car spun out and stopped on the shoulder.

One lane on eastbound I-80 was briefly closed Monday morning during the incident, and traffic was delayed.

Holmes was not injured in the crash. He was booked into the Wasatch County Jail, where he’s being held without bail.

He faces felony charges for failing to stop for law enforcement and violating a protective order, plus misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

This is one of numerous arrests for Holmes in the past several months, including two separate felony domestic violence cases.