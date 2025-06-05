Historic Park City boarding house set for revamp

The landmark historic site at 176 Main Street was built around 1901 after Utah lawmakers passed a bill barring mining companies from requiring single men to live in company housing, according to the Park City Museum .

Known as the Centennial House and Durkin Boarding House, it’s named after Joseph Durkin, the miner who built the two-story structure and ran it as a boarding house. Durkin also served a stint on the Park City Council.

Museum records indicate the boarding house had a variety of owners during the 1900s. As ski bums came to town, it became a cheap place to stay and a hot spot for “frequent and crazy parties.”

The lower level of the building was destroyed by a Poison Creek flood in 2003. Park City Municipal condemned the property in 2007.

Park City Chief Building Official Dave Thacker told the preservation board the home has a failing floor and roof.

A report on the physical condition of the home lists issues including black mold, animal carcasses and “alarming signs of structural distress.”

Under plans approved by the board Wednesday June 4, the new owner will be allowed to deconstruct the structure, salvaging as many historic materials as possible.

They intend to construct a new foundation and build a new single-family home using salvaged and replacement material to reflect the 1907-style of the former boarding house.

Drift Studio A conceptual rendering of proposed plans to deconstruct and rebuild the historic Centennial House, located at the top of Main Street.

At a public hearing Wednesday, several neighbors praised the plans to repair the dilapidated building.

However, Park City resident Rich Wyman said he strongly opposed the proposal.

“Deconstruction in this context effectively amounts to demolition,” Wyman said. “While the architect has revised the design to reflect the home’s early 1900s appearance, the essence of the original structure will be lost.”

Historic preservation board member Lola Beatlebrox expressed confidence that reconstruction is the best path forward.

“We have an incredible amount of information about why this building is condemned, what the terrible challenges are around it, and why a reconstruction is necessary,” Beatlebrox said. “I just think this group is going to do a fabulous job with it and we’re going to keep tabs on it. So I’m in favor.”

The board was unanimous in its approval of the reconstruction plan.

Bryan Markkanen with Drift Studio, the lead architect on the project, said work on the building could begin as soon as this fall.

Markkanen said they’re excited to bring the property “back to life” and they intend to respect the history of the home throughout the process.

