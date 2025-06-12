Corey Noyes seeks Heber City Council seat to give locals a voice

Noyes said good communication is at the heart of his platform. He said after feeling frustrated by not knowing what’s happening at City Hall, he decided to enter the council race.

“We, as people who live here, deserve to know what the biggest issues are that we’re facing, and we deserve at least to feel like we have a voice in the decisions that affect our lives,” he told KPCW. “I decided to step up to the plate as someone who can offer clear, plain-English communication about what’s actually happening so people can stay informed and engaged.”

Noyes moved to Heber in 2017 and said he fell in love with the community and its access to the outdoors.

Although he does not have government experience, he said his work as a financial planner will translate well into public service.

“That’s probably the best single bit of experience I can bring to the table: I’m very fluent in understanding anything with a dollar sign in front of it,” he said.

Noyes said while he may not be able to control many of the issues that come before the council, he can control how those topics are communicated. If elected, he said he wants to create a forum-style website where he can share what councilmembers are discussing and hear residents’ thoughts.

He said he wants to bring an open mind to the council.

“My job is not going to be to protect my small little house in the south end of town,” he said. “It's going to be to make sure that what everyone wants, or what the majority wants, is what we can make happen.”

Noyes is one of nine people running for two open Heber City Council seats.

A primary election Aug. 12 will narrow the field to four candidates before the municipal election Nov. 4.