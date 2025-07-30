Old Town roads close Friday for Kimball Arts Festival

Bob Wells Plaza on Swede Alley and the Brew Pub parking lot closed Wednesday for crews to set up for the festival.

Starting at 3 a.m on Friday, Aug. 1, Main Street, Heber Avenue and Swede Alley will be closed to traffic and parking.

Those areas will reopen early Monday morning.

Public parking is not allowed on Park Avenue during the three-day event.

Park City is encouraging festival attendees to use free public transit to get to Main Street.

Buses will be running to Old Town from the Richardson Flat park-and-ride every 10 minutes from Friday to Sunday.

Drivers can also park for free and take the bus in from the Park City School District campus and Park City Mountain Village.

One lane of Deer Valley Drive will be bus-only, limiting traffic to Old Town.

Parking in the China Bridge garage will cost $9 an hour, with a maximum fee of $40, during the event.

Pick up and drop off is in the South Marsac parking lot next to City Hall.

The bike valet is on Seventh Street.

Friday is locals’ night where Summit County residents can register to get in free online.

