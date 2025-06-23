Lori Rutland pledges listening and respect in run for Heber City Council

Rutland has lived in Heber for over a decade. She said she and her husband moved to the valley with their son in search of a small-town feel they couldn’t find in Park City.

Now, Rutland owns the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Midway. She said that work has honed her skills as a “people person” and prepared her for a role in city government.

“I love to talk to people,” she said. “I think that’s what I love most about the chocolate shop – we have all these people coming in, tourists, locals, and I just like to hear people’s ideas and talk to them, and I think that goes a long way in relationships with people, whether it be business or political or just neighborly.”

She said her business experience has also shaped her perspective on the issues facing Heber.

Rutland said when she was looking for a location for the chocolate shop a few years back, she decided on Midway instead of Heber because she didn’t think enough people walked around and explored on busy U.S. 40.

“My concern has always been Main Street,” she says. “It definitely needs revitalization. You can’t make a living on Heber Main Street, so that’s why I ended up in Midway.”

She said the affordable housing challenge is directly related to the Main Street issue. As a business owner, she said she can’t find hourly workers who can afford to live in the community.

Rutland said Heber leaders can look to Park City as a model for how to set and achieve affordable housing goals.

She also pointed to the Heber Valley Airport as a priority if elected to the council.

“A lot of citizens are concerned that we’re going to open it up to larger planes and it’s going to become more congested – and the noise and things like that,” she said.

She said although the airport is considering expansions and updates to conform to federal standards, she doesn’t want it to become busier or a place for larger aircraft to land.

Rutland said she is an “open book” who’s eager to help the community.

She’s one of nine candidates running for Heber City Council. After a primary election Aug. 12, four candidates will be on the ballot for the municipal election Nov. 4.