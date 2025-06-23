Basin Rec in holding pattern on cemetery question

The Snyderville Basin controversy started in the spring when the cemetery district’s board moved to subdivide its preferred site.

The land is county-owned open space on the right side of Olympic Parkway on the way up to Utah Olympic Park. Dozens of residents wrote in or spoke at May’s Basin Recreation board meeting against the idea.

They raised concerns about moving Basin Rec’s trails to accommodate graves, removing deed restrictions on the land that prohibit subdivision as well as affecting the overall character of the site.

Then at a June 12 meeting, Basin Rec Board Vice Chair Ryan Bruce answered those concerns with news that Basin Rec’s board is tabling the issue indefinitely.

“Based on significant public interest and concerns raised, we believe that either a new proposed location or substantially more detail — specifically regarding the site plan, intended use and legal considerations — is necessary before any further action can be reasonably considered,” he said in a statement. “In good faith, two members of our board are now actively engaged in discussions with the cemetery district. We remain open to revisiting this request in the future should more specific and comprehensive information become available.”

Cemetery district board members say they need to subdivide the land because Utah law prefers graveyards that are separate, legally defined parcels.

The board needs 13 signatures from entities with a vested interest in the property, and Basin Rec was the twelfth. Without the recreation district’s go ahead, the cemetery planners will likely need to find another site.

The cemetery district announced it preferred the Olympic Parkway site one year ago after testing the soil at multiple other county-owned parcels.

A Google form launched in the spring of 2024 to accept public input about what a future cemetery should look like is still open.

The Snyderville Basin does not currently have a public cemetery, and Park City’s is at capacity. That means residents must look elsewhere for a final resting place.

Basin Rec is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.