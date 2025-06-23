© 2025 KPCW

I-80 driver arrested at gunpoint after alleged armed road rage incident

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 23, 2025 at 5:20 PM MDT
Eastbound Interstate 80 is seen heading into northern Summit County in Wanship.
Utah Department of Transportation
Interstate 80 is seen heading down toward the Snyderville Basin from northern Summit County in Wanship.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the 50-year-old brandished a gun at another driver in northern Summit County.

Authorities believe the altercation began as road rage.

A 911 caller said a man driving west on I-80 in a black Land Rover gave them the middle finger and displayed a silver pistol June 21 around 11 a.m.

A highway trooper says he pulled over the Land Rover after it passed him near Wanship. With assistance from Summit County deputies, the trooper directed the driver to step out of his vehicle at gunpoint before arresting him.

The officers say they found a loaded silver pistol wedged between the passenger seat and center console.

Arrest papers also state the Land Rover driver admitted to flipping off the other car and raising the pistol so the people inside could see it.

The 50-year-old had not been charged with a crime as of Monday, but he could face increased penalties under Utah’s road rage law passed last year. By default, using or threatening to use a weapon in a fight is a class A misdemeanor.

The driver was released from the Summit County Jail provided he responds to any court summons.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas