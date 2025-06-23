I-80 driver arrested at gunpoint after alleged armed road rage incident

Authorities believe the altercation began as road rage.

A 911 caller said a man driving west on I-80 in a black Land Rover gave them the middle finger and displayed a silver pistol June 21 around 11 a.m.

A highway trooper says he pulled over the Land Rover after it passed him near Wanship. With assistance from Summit County deputies, the trooper directed the driver to step out of his vehicle at gunpoint before arresting him.

The officers say they found a loaded silver pistol wedged between the passenger seat and center console.

Arrest papers also state the Land Rover driver admitted to flipping off the other car and raising the pistol so the people inside could see it.

The 50-year-old had not been charged with a crime as of Monday, but he could face increased penalties under Utah’s road rage law passed last year . By default, using or threatening to use a weapon in a fight is a class A misdemeanor.

The driver was released from the Summit County Jail provided he responds to any court summons.