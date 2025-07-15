Scott Phillips chases mayor seat to ‘keep Heber a beautiful place to live’

Phillips, who was elected to the city council in 2021, said the job of a good mayor is to be a community “cheerleader” – someone who brings different perspectives together to work for the common good.

If voters select him to serve this November, Phillips promised to bring a supportive, collaborative and strategic leadership style to City Hall.

“I love bringing people together and coming to better solutions,” he said. “Working with others, you get different perspectives, different opinions, different ideas, and it just makes the end result better.”

He said the mayor should also promote transparency and be the voice of city government, even through differences of opinion. Phillips said he would be a liaison between the city council and the voters of Heber.

“The mayor really takes the message from the council to the people,” he said. “You’re disseminating what the council’s desires are and bringing that forward as the message of the city – maybe not particularly what your opinion is on that subject.”

Among Phillips’ policy priorities are pushing the Utah Department of Transportation to finish the Heber Valley bypass by 2034, promoting the revitalization of downtown and focusing on attainable housing.

“I’m talking about finalize the route, get it approved and get it funded in four years,” he said. “Have it built four years after that, before the Olympics.”

Phillips said creating a “community living room” is another top issue. He said Heber locals deserve places downtown to gather, shop, eat and relax.

As for housing, Phillips said he’d like to focus on what he calls “community housing.”

“I went to lunch with some police officers the other day and found out that one of our officers was not qualified to buy a house that was in an affordable housing pool, because he and his wife combined made too much money,” he said. “These jobs that are the backbone of our community, we need to make sure we’re helping them out, giving them a place to live.”

Phillips said he is a supporter of property rights and an advocate for responsible growth.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m pro-growth, but I’m definitely pro good growth,” he said. “If growth is going to happen, I really would like it to happen responsibly and be well-done.”

He said the city council often votes no on developers’ proposals if their applications are only interested in profits or density. He also stressed that when he votes yes, it’s often for developments in areas where density was approved decades ago.

Phillips said he’s proud of his track record of open communication with voters, fellow councilmembers and leaders from other local governments during his term on city council. He said he’s running for mayor because he believes in serving the community.

“I truly believe in Heber and that it is a wonderful place to live, and I want to help keep it that way for my kids and for the next generation after that, and for the next generation after that,” he said.

Phillips works as a financial advisor. Outside work and city government, he said he enjoys mountain biking, golfing and spending time with his family.

Phillips is one of three people in the race for Heber mayor. Also running are incumbent Mayor Heidi Franco and resident Mike Hewlett.

The primary election is Aug.12, and the municipal election is Nov. 4. Voters will also choose two new city councilmembers.