Applications open for Heber Leadership Academy

According to city spokesperson Ryan Bunnell, the program started after staff noticed some residents didn’t understand how the city works.

“It was clear that the boundaries between federal, state, county, municipal – they were being blurred in a lot of citizens’ eyes,” he said.

He said the leadership program aims to teach participants how to turn their ideas into city policy. And it’s meant to empower locals to run for office.

“Maybe you have your pet project, like trails and parks or development or one of those things that are important to you,” he said. “But then once you have the seat, you realize, ‘Whoa, there’s a whole lot going on here that I had no idea about.’”

For residents without political aspirations, Bunnell said there are still plenty of reasons to apply.

“I think that your satisfaction as a citizen and your ability to become civically involved in a good way really amplify if you take the time to educate yourself about how the process works,” he said.

Over nine months, Leadership Academy participants explore topics like the local economy, public works, law enforcement and more.

Each class also does one big project as a group. Past class projects include designing Compass Plaza, the fountain outside City Hall, and creating a walking tour of historic Heber.

“As you graduate from the project, hopefully you can look back and see that you did something,” Bunnell said.

This year, since there are municipal elections, the Leadership Academy will also host an October candidate forum.

Applications are due Aug. 18, and the first class is Aug. 28. More information about how to apply is available on the city website.

