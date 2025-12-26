Outgoing Park City Mayor Nann Worel reflects on her years of civic service

Nann Worel has spent much of her time in Park City serving the public. She served for 15 years on the Park City Planning Commission, Park City Council and finally made history as the city’s first female mayor in 2022 .

While her four-year term is now coming to an end, Worel said she’s proud of what she was able to accomplish. Top of her list was conserving more than 100 acres on Treasure Hill and almost 330 acres of Clark Ranch as open space.

“I love that we saved land. I love that we've cleaned up our water,” Worel said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Dec. 19 . “We opened the 3Kings Water Treatment Plant , which is the largest infrastructure project in the history of Park City, and cut the ribbon on that a year ago.”

Worel is also proud of the work she and the council have done to provide affordable housing to locals. Most recently, she cut the ribbon on the Engine House development , which includes 99 affordable units.

The city also opened the first phase of its largest affordable housing development , Studio Crossing, in November. It will have 208 affordable units when complete.

She also recognized the city’s child care program, which earned a national award. The council started the scholarship program in 2023 and allocated $1 million to it. The money helped families with infants and toddlers afford childcare.

“The council stepped out on a limb, and we weren't really sure what we were supposed to be doing, but we knew we should be doing something, and so we came up with this program, and it's been wildly successful,” Worel said.

One thing Worel wished she could’ve done was get a new senior center built. The current center has outgrown its existing location and Worel was advocating for a new location even before she was mayor.

Planning is still underway to construct a new facility on the Mawhinney parking lot.

“They have a very active subcommittee that's working with our team to design the new center,” Worel said. “I certainly would have loved to not only had a shovel in the ground, but cut the ribbon on it, but it's just not quite there yet, making great progress.”

With her tenure now over, Worel said the council has a lot of tough decisions ahead of it. It will have to decide how to split funding between the Senior Center, the Bonanza Park neighborhood development and the recently approved Clark Ranch Conservation Easement.

The council and new mayor will also need to work on a plan ahead of the 2034 Games in Utah. Ryan Dickey will be sworn in as the new mayor Jan. 5.

In retirement, Worel said she’s looking forward to volunteering, getting back to her book club, and spending time at her Florida home.

