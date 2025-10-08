Heber candidates disclose recent campaign spending as election nears

In the race for mayor, Councilmember Scott Phillips’ campaign continues to be the most expensive. He’s spent about $6,600 since the beginning of August, compared to Mayor Heidi Franco’s $4,000.

The disclosure reports detail only contributions and expenditures in August and September.

Overall, Franco has spent about $11,700 – roughly half of the $22,700 Phillips has poured into the race. Both mayoral candidates spent more in the first financial disclosure period than in the second.

In the race for Heber City Council, Morgan Murdock leads the spending. He logged about $3,000 in expenses for the past two months.

Corey Noyes has spent about $2,300 and has the most individual donors of any candidate.

Nick López reported just under $1,000 in campaign costs for this period.

Councilmember Yvonne Barney has spent the least on her campaign – about $600 in the past two months.

Election Day is Nov. 4.

Details on the financial disclosures are below:

Heidi Franco (mayor)

Contributions: $3,550

Expenses: $4,138, including political ads and printing costs

Number of donors: 10, including $400 of her own money

Scott Phillips (mayor)

Contributions: $3,488

Expenses: $6,608, including signs, T-shirts and campaign meals

Number of donors: Eight.

Yvonne Barney (city council)

Contributions: $1,262

Expenses: $614, including website, open house and mailers shared with Heidi Franco

Number of donors: Four.

Nick López (city council)

Contributions: $1,974

Expenses: $973, including website, emails and printing shared with Heidi Franco

Number of donors: Nine, including $100 of his own money

Morgan Murdock (city council)

Contributions: $6,050

Expenses: $2,987, including campaign mailers, flyers and a website

Number of donors: Six.

Corey Noyes (city council)

Contributions: $2,365

Expenses: $2,343, including T-shirts, canvassing supplies, signs and banners

Number of donors: 21, including $475 of his own money