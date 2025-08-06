© 2025 KPCW

Phillips, Franco lead Heber City election spending

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:39 PM MDT
Heber Valley Chamber
Candidates for office in Heber City turned in their first financial disclosures Aug. 5 ahead of the primary election Aug. 12.

Of the three candidates for mayor, Councilmember Scott Phillips led the race in spending, with $16,000 in expenses so far. Mike Hewlett reported no campaign expenses. Incumbent Mayor Heidi Franco was right in the middle, spending $7,000.

Eight candidates are running for two open seats on the Heber City Council. Morgan Murdock has spent the most so far, about $3,600. Jami Hewlett spent the least, with no reported expenses.

Most of the other candidates spent between $400 and $1,000 on their campaigns.

Candidates eliminated in the primary must publish final financial disclosures in September. For those who make it to the general election, the next financial statement is due Oct. 7.

All primary election ballots must be received by the clerk by 8 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Details on the financial disclosures are below:

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Heidi Franco
Contributions: $7,994, including $2,500 of her own money
Expenses: $7,045, including signs, a website, mailers and a chamber of commerce sponsorship
Notable donors:
Friends of Heber Valley - $500
Friends of Heber Valley founders Dan and Trudy Simmons - $1,000
Christen Thompson - $342

Mike Hewlett
Contributions: None listed
Expenses: None listed

Scott Phillips
Contributions: $41,722, including an $18,000 loan of his own money
Expenses: $16,068, including a campaign manager, signs, marketing and an ice cream event
Notable donors:
OK3 Air president Nadim Abuhaidar - $1,500
Harvest Village developer Neil Goldman - $1,000
Newpark Retail, LLC - $1,000

 
CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

Yvonne Barney
Contributions: $842
Expenses: $435, including mailers and a website
Notable donors:
Heidi Franco - $342 worth of in-kind campaign mailers
Friends of Heber Valley - $500

Ken Davis
Contributions: $1,220
Expenses: $738, including campaign shirts and banners
Notable donors:
Scott Phillips - $250

Jami Hewlett
Contributions: $1,000, self-funded
Expenses: None listed
 
Nick López
Contributions: $971, mostly leftover from a past run for local office
Expenses: $875, mostly for campaign signs

Morgan Murdock
Contributions: $4,150, including $3,500 from the Murdock Family Trust
Expenses: $3,639, including website, logo, flyers and signs
Notable donors:
Scott Phillips - $248

Corey Noyes
Contributions: $1,070, including nine donations from individuals and $300 self-funded
Expenses: $884, including a website, T-shirts and banners

Lori Rutland
Contributions: None listed
Expenses: $734, including a website and campaign signs

Christen Thompson
Contributions: $742, including $400 of his own money
Expenses: $723, including mailers, seed packets and signs
Notable donors:
Heidi Franco - $342 worth of in-kind campaign mailers
Tags
Heber City 2025 Election
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
