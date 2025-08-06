Phillips, Franco lead Heber City election spending

Of the three candidates for mayor, Councilmember Scott Phillips led the race in spending, with $16,000 in expenses so far. Mike Hewlett reported no campaign expenses. Incumbent Mayor Heidi Franco was right in the middle, spending $7,000.

Eight candidates are running for two open seats on the Heber City Council. Morgan Murdock has spent the most so far, about $3,600. Jami Hewlett spent the least, with no reported expenses.

Most of the other candidates spent between $400 and $1,000 on their campaigns.

Candidates eliminated in the primary must publish final financial disclosures in September. For those who make it to the general election, the next financial statement is due Oct. 7.

All primary election ballots must be received by the clerk by 8 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Details on the financial disclosures are below:

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Heidi Franco

Contributions: $7,994, including $2,500 of her own money

Expenses: $7,045, including signs, a website, mailers and a chamber of commerce sponsorship

Notable donors:

Friends of Heber Valley - $500

Friends of Heber Valley founders Dan and Trudy Simmons - $1,000

Christen Thompson - $342

Mike Hewlett

Contributions: None listed

Expenses: None listed

Scott Phillips

Contributions: $41,722, including an $18,000 loan of his own money

Expenses: $16,068, including a campaign manager, signs, marketing and an ice cream event

Notable donors:

OK3 Air president Nadim Abuhaidar - $1,500

Harvest Village developer Neil Goldman - $1,000

Newpark Retail, LLC - $1,000



CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

Yvonne Barney

Contributions: $842

Expenses: $435, including mailers and a website

Notable donors:

Heidi Franco - $342 worth of in-kind campaign mailers

Friends of Heber Valley - $500

Ken Davis

Contributions: $1,220

Expenses: $738, including campaign shirts and banners

Notable donors:

Scott Phillips - $250

Jami Hewlett

Contributions: $1,000, self-funded

Expenses: None listed



Nick López

Contributions: $971, mostly leftover from a past run for local office

Expenses: $875, mostly for campaign signs

Morgan Murdock

Contributions: $4,150, including $3,500 from the Murdock Family Trust

Expenses: $3,639, including website, logo, flyers and signs

Notable donors:

Scott Phillips - $248

Corey Noyes

Contributions: $1,070, including nine donations from individuals and $300 self-funded

Expenses: $884, including a website, T-shirts and banners

Lori Rutland

Contributions: None listed

Expenses: $734, including a website and campaign signs

Christen Thompson

Contributions: $742, including $400 of his own money

Expenses: $723, including mailers, seed packets and signs

Notable donors:

Heidi Franco - $342 worth of in-kind campaign mailers

