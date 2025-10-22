Heber City moves to add more community events downtown

Heber City’s Community Alliance for Main Street, or CAMS, is an organization focused on promoting a vibrant downtown.

A new partnership with the city could put CAMS in charge of managing community events in the downtown park. A draft contract proposes asking CAMS to manage at least 50 events per year over the next three years.

At a council meeting Oct. 21, City Manager Matt Brower said the plan will help Heber City achieve its larger vision of 250 days of downtown programming.

“We’re going to start slowly – 50 or so over the year, hopefully build that up,” he said.

CAMS already hosts numerous events to get locals involved downtown.

This summer, executive director Rachel Kahler launched a weekly event called “Soulful Sundays,” with free yoga in the park and performances from local musicians. Kahler also spearheaded Monday music nights to supplement Heber’s popular Thursday evening concerts.

The new contract would include existing events, like holiday festivities, and add new ones.

Brower said the contract will be finalized with CAMS, then brought back to the city council for a final vote.

