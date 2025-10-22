© 2025 KPCW

Heber City moves to add more community events downtown

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:21 PM MDT
People gather in the Heber City Park for a concert in summer 2024.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Heber City leaders want to work up to 250 days of downtown activities per year, like the summer concert series.

As Heber City leaders seek to revitalize downtown, they say they eventually want to see 250 days of activities and events per year in the downtown park.

Heber City’s Community Alliance for Main Street, or CAMS, is an organization focused on promoting a vibrant downtown.

A new partnership with the city could put CAMS in charge of managing community events in the downtown park. A draft contract proposes asking CAMS to manage at least 50 events per year over the next three years.

At a council meeting Oct. 21, City Manager Matt Brower said the plan will help Heber City achieve its larger vision of 250 days of downtown programming.

“We’re going to start slowly – 50 or so over the year, hopefully build that up,” he said.

CAMS already hosts numerous events to get locals involved downtown.

This summer, executive director Rachel Kahler launched a weekly event called “Soulful Sundays,” with free yoga in the park and performances from local musicians. Kahler also spearheaded Monday music nights to supplement Heber’s popular Thursday evening concerts.

The new contract would include existing events, like holiday festivities, and add new ones.

Brower said the contract will be finalized with CAMS, then brought back to the city council for a final vote.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list of supporters, click here.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler