Heber City to update special meeting rules

Under Utah law, a city council can call a special meeting outside of the regular meeting calendar if either the mayor or two councilmembers request one at least three hours in advance.

The Heber City Council had a special meeting in November to discuss hangar leases at the Heber Valley Airport — but it raised more than just questions about contracts.

Some locals have asked if the meeting was properly scheduled and if the city manager, not elected officials, had called for it.

In response, the council will clarify its process for calling special meetings Tuesday, Dec. 16.

The proposed changes will require the meeting agenda and minutes to identify who requested the meeting.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council will vote on a new policy that would add more layers of vetting before any city newsletters or other communications are published.

A staff report says the goals of the communication policy are to establish an official “voice” for Heber City and to maintain neutrality. The six-page proposed policy tells leaders to avoid using city branding in personal communications. It also says communications could be reviewed by the city attorney if leaders deem it necessary.

The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For an agenda and a link to attend online, visit the Heber City website.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.