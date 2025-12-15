Telluride ski patrol may strike during holiday season

Almost one year after patrollers at Park City Mountain walked off the job during contract negotiations, the ski patrol union at Telluride Ski & Golf Resort is poised to do the same.

“As much as we really still hold out a glimmer of hope, it is becoming more and more likely that we're going to strike,” Telluride Professional Ski Patrol Association President Graham Hoffman told KPCW Dec. 13.

The patrollers have not set a date to walk out, but Hoffman said they would do so in advance so that the Telluride community isn’t caught by surprise.

According to Hoffman, the union voted unanimously to authorize a strike back in November. That was after months of contract negotiations, which are now stalled.

The previous contract expired Aug. 31. This month, the union asked the company, also called Telski, for a best and final offer.

According to The Colorado Sun, 99% of union membership voted to reject it Dec. 8, and as of Dec. 15, the union says it’s been radio silence from the company since.

“If the ski patrol chooses to strike, everyone here suffers,” Telski spokesperson Nancy Clark told KPCW in a statement. She predicted guest cancellations and loss of seasonal staff if that happens.

Patrollers want first-year wages set at around $30 an hour — almost a 28% pay bump — paid time off, stipends for health insurance and equipment. The union says, including the benefits, that works out to a roughly 35% raise.

According to a company FAQ page, Telski’s final offer included a 13% raise and guaranteed cost-of-living adjustments for upcoming seasons.

The Telluride contract dispute has echoes of last winter’s strike at Vail-owned Park City Mountain, where ski patrollers didn’t work for 13 days during the post-Christmas rush.

Although skiers and riders with a full Epic Pass get seven days at Telski, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said no revenue from the privately owned resort goes to Vail.

“I think access to Telluride helps pass sales, which is important,” Katz said, responding to an investor on the company’s Dec. 10 earnings call. “Obviously, we're very hopeful that they can find a way to resolve the differences and that they have an amazing ski season ahead.”

The Park City ski patrol union eventually got increased pay and benefits. Asked if that makes Telluride patrol optimistic or not, Hoffman said it established a precedent but Telluride’s situation is different since Telski is privately owned.

“There's no investors to lean on, because this isn't Vail. There's no board,” the longtime Telluride patroller said. “There's just our owner. And he’s unwilling to really talk with us.”

For the town of Telluride, the looming ski patrol strike is the next chapter in an ongoing conflict between some residents and resort owner Chuck Horning.

The Denver Post reported in October that some locals want to “Chuck Chuck,” amid deteriorating trust and accusations of sexual misconduct or assault from multiple women.

The Post said most of the sources it spoke to want Horning to sell Telski. The resort’s spokesperson told he paper the 81-year-old had no plans to do so.