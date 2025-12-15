© 2025 KPCW

Parkite makes podium at hometown luge World Cup

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:01 PM MST
Americans Summer Britcher (left) and Ashley Farquharson (right) podiumed at the 2025 EBERSPÄCHER Luge World Cup in Park City, where Farquharson grew up.
Michael Kristen
/
International Luge Federation
Team USA took gold and bronze at the luge World Cup at the Utah Olympic Park over the weekend.

Ashley Farquharson took bronze in the women’s singles event Dec. 13, while her teammate Summer Britcher won gold.

Two other Parkites competed: Emma Erickson, who came 22nd in the women’s singles, and Matthew Greiner, who placed 18th in the men’s singles.

Luge is a sliding sport that runs on the same track as bobsled, and athletes can reach speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

Around 120 athletes from 24 countries competed at Utah Olympic Park in the World Cup Dec. 12 and 13.

The World Cup tour continues in Lake Placid before heading to Europe.

Team USA will be announced ahead of the Winter Games starting Feb. 6 in Italy.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
