Parkite makes podium at hometown luge World Cup

Ashley Farquharson took bronze in the women’s singles event Dec. 13, while her teammate Summer Britcher won gold.

Two other Parkites competed: Emma Erickson, who came 22nd in the women’s singles, and Matthew Greiner, who placed 18th in the men’s singles.

Luge is a sliding sport that runs on the same track as bobsled, and athletes can reach speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

Around 120 athletes from 24 countries competed at Utah Olympic Park in the World Cup Dec. 12 and 13.

The World Cup tour continues in Lake Placid before heading to Europe.

Team USA will be announced ahead of the Winter Games starting Feb. 6 in Italy.