© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Heber City mayoral candidate pleads guilty to retaliation

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 14, 2026 at 2:54 PM MST
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW

A former Heber City political candidate, Michael Eklof Hewlett, has pleaded guilty to retaliation against a witness or victim.

Hewlett, 45, entered his plea in 4th District Court Dec. 17.

In exchange for his plea, Wasatch County prosecutors reduced the retaliation charge from a felony to a class A misdemeanor.

As part of the agreement, the court is requiring Hewlett to attend classes and therapy. If he fulfills those requirements, the charge will be dismissed in 18 months.

The charge stemmed from a Division of Child and Family Services investigation involving the family.

The alleged victim told the court, through an attorney, they hope the conditions of the plea agreement improve their relationship with Hewlett.

Hewlett was a candidate for Heber City mayor in 2025.

His wife, Jami Smith Hewlett, also faces charges related to the DCFS case. Her next court date is Feb. 23.

She ran for Heber City Council in 2025.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler