Former Heber City mayoral candidate pleads guilty to retaliation

Hewlett, 45, entered his plea in 4th District Court Dec. 17.

In exchange for his plea, Wasatch County prosecutors reduced the retaliation charge from a felony to a class A misdemeanor.

As part of the agreement, the court is requiring Hewlett to attend classes and therapy. If he fulfills those requirements, the charge will be dismissed in 18 months.

The charge stemmed from a Division of Child and Family Services investigation involving the family.

The alleged victim told the court, through an attorney, they hope the conditions of the plea agreement improve their relationship with Hewlett.

Hewlett was a candidate for Heber City mayor in 2025.

His wife, Jami Smith Hewlett, also faces charges related to the DCFS case. Her next court date is Feb. 23.

She ran for Heber City Council in 2025.