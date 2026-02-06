© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County student detained during protest for allegedly throwing ice

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published February 6, 2026 at 3:51 PM MST
Heber City Police officers detain a young protester who had thrown a water bottle on the ground. As students objected, officers put the teen in a police vehicle and drove away. The student-led was protest against the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Heber City Police officers detain a young protester who had thrown a water bottle on the ground. As students objected, officers put the teen in a police vehicle and drove away. The student-led was protest against the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Heber City police detained a teen for allegedly assaulting someone supporting President Trump at a student-led Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest Thursday.

During a student-led protest Thursday against the Trump administration and ICE, one teen was detained by Heber City Police.

Over 100 students from Wasatch High and Timpanogos and Rocky Mountain Middle schools were at Heber City’s Main Street Park during the incident. The students had just passed around water bottles a parent had brought.

That’s when students began shouting, pulling out their phones to record as Heber Police Officers detained a young protester.

According to a shift report from the Heber Police Department, Officer Josh Weishar witnessed the teen “assault a Trump supporter” by “striking him in the head and neck with a cup of ice.”

The student was removed from the protest and transported to the police department in a patrol car. The shift report says the teen was later released to his mother and that charges were pending.
Heber City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller