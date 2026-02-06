Wasatch County student detained during protest for allegedly throwing ice

During a student-led protest Thursday against the Trump administration and ICE, one teen was detained by Heber City Police.

Over 100 students from Wasatch High and Timpanogos and Rocky Mountain Middle schools were at Heber City’s Main Street Park during the incident. The students had just passed around water bottles a parent had brought.

That’s when students began shouting, pulling out their phones to record as Heber Police Officers detained a young protester.

According to a shift report from the Heber Police Department, Officer Josh Weishar witnessed the teen “assault a Trump supporter” by “striking him in the head and neck with a cup of ice.”

The student was removed from the protest and transported to the police department in a patrol car. The shift report says the teen was later released to his mother and that charges were pending.

