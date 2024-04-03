2034 Olympic big air event proposed in downtown Salt Lake City

Big air became an Olympic sport in 2018 where skiers and snowboarders throw their biggest tricks off a single, large jump.

The proposed venue in downtown Salt Lake City would be Block 85, the site of the Medals Plaza in 2002, near the Delta Center and Salt Palace Convention Center. The site is an open lot centered between North and South Temple and 200 West and 300 West.

Big air has been held in similar urban areas such as downtown Denver and at Boston’s Fenway Park. Events generally take place on a towering portable scaffold structure, which is flexible in its location.

Another new proposed location for a potential 2034 Games in Utah is the Salt Palace Convention Center downtown. The committee has proposed hosting curling and Paralympic wheelchair curling there. The venue will feature a temporary curling ice sheet and seating for 6,500 spectators. The Salt Palace would also serve as the main media center.

Utah Olympic Park, Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain would host freestyle skiing events. Snowboarding events would happen at Park City Mountain and the UOP.

Midway’s Soldier Hollow Nordic Center would feature cross country skiing.

Alpine skiing events are designated for Snowbasin.

The International Olympic Committee will be in Utah April 10 to April 13 for site visits at Park City Mountain, Utah Olympic Park and Soldier Hollow.

Other proposed venues include Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, the Maverik Center in West Valley City and the Peaks Ice Arena in Provo. The University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium would host opening and closing ceremonies.

Salt Lake City Committee for the Games President and CEO Fraser Bullock noted the site plan is not finalized and is expected to change over the next 10 years.

Salt Lake City is the lone preferred host the IOC is considering for 2034.

The IOC is expected to award the 2034 Games and announce the host city July 24, or Pioneer Day, in Paris just days before the 2024 opening ceremony.