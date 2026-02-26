Heber Valley plans ‘tractorcade’ protest to oppose agricultural impacts of bypass

Wasatch County residents will stage a protest parade through Heber City and nearby farmland to oppose UDOT’s plans to construct a highway through part of the agricultural North Fields.

Organizers say the protest, named a “tractorcade,” will feature farming vehicles, horses, pedestrians and more.

Protesters will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at Veterans Memorial Park near the Heber Valley Railroad.

From there, they’ll follow a 6-mile route north past Southfield Park and into the North Fields, then return along North Field Road.

In an email to KPCW, organizer Bridget Whiting said the event is intended to help residents publicly demonstrate their concerns about the bypass road.

UDOT is still inviting residents to share feedback on its draft environmental impact statement, the document that shows the proposed highway route and its impacts. For details about the draft EIS and information about how to submit a public comment, visit UDOT's project website.