Ice ribbons and playgrounds: Locals share feedback on Heber City park plans

A dozen Heber City residents milled around the Wasatch County Recreation Center Thursday morning, filling out questionnaires and examining posters with proposed designs for a reimagined City Park.

The open house with designers, architects and city leaders was the latest step in the multiyear effort to transform the two-block park into a “community living room.”

Heber City’s community development director, Tony Kohler, said he’s interested in hearing how locals think the plans could better serve residents.

“One resident that lives next to the park was concerned about noise and lights,” he said. “That’s the kind of feedback we’re looking for: how do we improve the three plans?”

Design firm Terracon drew three versions of the future park with varying amounts of green space, retail areas and other amenities. Kohler said the city is gauging whether residents would prefer more programming or more “passive” open space.

“Whether it be young kids, children, teenagers, adults and seniors, this is what we’re trying to do, is orient the park to everyone, find an activity for everyone, whether it’s passive or programming,” he said.

Heber resident Eve Christensen and her young child stopped by the open house. She said she’s excited to see family-friendly amenities in the park.

“I have a young family,” she said. “When we want to spend an evening out, we have bowling or the library or going out of town. So, I can see us using the ice ribbon a lot.”

Her family loves the existing playground already, but Christensen said she’d be excited about a new playground, too.

1 of 2 — heber-park-open-house-mood-board.jpg Locals shared ideas for Heber City's downtown park at an open house Feb. 26, 2026. Grace Doerfler / KPCW 2 of 2 — heber-park-open-house-feedback.jpg Locals shared ideas for Heber City's downtown park at an open house Feb. 26, 2026. Grace Doerfler / KPCW

On one poster, locals were asked to place green stickers next to the amenities they want most. Many people voted for an ice ribbon, public market and all-abilities playground. Preserving the park’s existing trees was another priority for many residents.

Other ideas were less popular. A splashpad and programmed activities got very few votes.

Lars Erickson, a project manager from Terracon, said his team has gathered valuable feedback.

“Just today we were hearing that, hey, if we’re going to do the grass, don’t just think about the concert; think about how we’re going to use it to play Ultimate Frisbee – things like that,” he said.

For locals who couldn’t attend the open houses, an online survey is still available.

Erickson said his team wants to hear both positive and negative comments about the plans.

The company will share a “preferred alternative” with the Heber City Council this spring. Kohler said construction is likely to begin in late 2026 or early 2027, so as not to disrupt summer concerts and markets.

To see the designs and fill out the survey, visit the project website.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.