Heber City Council to revisit development agreement near River Road

The Heber City Council approved an annexation and development agreement for just under 9 acres of land back in May 2022.

The parcel is at the northeast corner of Old Highway 40 and state Route 32.

When the council adopted the agreement, the developer originally envisioned all commercial uses on the site.

Four years later, the project, known as “Mayflower Lofts,” is back before the council. The developer says there’s been little interest in the existing plans from tenants or investors. Instead, the applicant wants the city to consider changing the agreement to allow about 50 townhomes and three commercial spaces.

The site is near multiple other proposed mixed-use developments, including The Slope and The Crossings, which will bring hundreds of homes and dozens of hotel rooms to the northern end of the city.

The council will discuss the new Mayflower Lofts proposal at a work session Tuesday, March 17. No decisions will be made, but councilmembers will share their reactions to the proposal and suggest how to move forward.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday. For details about the Mayflower Lofts proposal and for a link to attend online, visit the city website.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.