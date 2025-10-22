The Slope developers promise family destination, ‘conscious capitalism’ in Heber

The Slope received approval from the Heber City Council in January. Plans for the development, formerly known as Harvest Village, include 140 villas, dozens of condos and a hotel. The development will also include affordable housing.

The proposal features family-friendly amenities like a sledding hill and “ice bumper cars,” dining options such as a bone broth and juice bar, and community gathering spaces.

All of that will be built on 40 acres on the southwest corner of the intersection of U.S. 40 and River Road. Some site work began this fall.

At an open house Tuesday at the Wasatch Fire District building in Heber, Angstrom Development Group representatives shared their plans with about 30 locals.

Developer Neil Goldman said his team originally looked at property along Heber’s Main Street, then later decided the North Village land would be a better fit for their plans. He said he wants to develop a place that puts community first and prioritizes gathering spaces.

“If you do this right, you can be a good steward of your community, and the community embraces it,” he said.

In the winter, Goldman said he pictures parents having a bite to eat while their kids romp on the sled hill nearby. In the summer, there could be a farmers market and outdoor movies.

Locals brought plenty of questions about the plans.

Gail Kinzel lives near the site. She worried about light pollution from the development and asked whether the promised restaurants would include any affordable options.

“I loved having the Deer Valley East with great restaurants – [but] they’re super expensive,” she said.

Developer Ryan Miller said he pictures “approachable” restaurants in the genre of Vessel Kitchen or Aubergine in addition to “elevated upscale” dining.

“We do not want this to be a plaza for the rich and famous,” he said.

Others asked about traffic and water studies and whether construction could affect Midway residents who rely on River Road to get home.

One local asked why The Slope will succeed when other luxury developments have run into problems, such as Wohali, the gated Summit County community that filed for bankruptcy in August.

Goldman said he’s confident in the plans. He said unlike other developments, this one won’t be gated and will offer amenities to people with a range of incomes.

“I think I can look at everyone in this room and hopefully get a high enough percentage to say, ‘We could use eight to 10 new restaurants,’ ‘We could use some of this retail,’ ‘We could use a destination for our families,’” he said.

The developers emphasized they care about philanthropy. They say they will donate $1,000 to the Wasatch Community Foundation for every residence they build.

They also said they’re prioritizing transparency and welcome locals to reach out with questions or suggestions.

Single-family homes will cost about $3 million, or about $1,000 per square foot. That’s according to Matthew Magnotta, who’s with Christie’s International Real Estate Park City.

“If we compare that to East Village – which, I think our clientele is going to look at both – they’re double that price or triple our gross price,” he said.

He estimates the development will be 20-25% full-time residents.

The hotel is projected to generate nearly $4.5 million in tax revenue every year.

The first phase of townhomes is expected to take eight to 10 months to construct. The hotel and sledding hill are scheduled to be completed in 2028.