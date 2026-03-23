Wasatch County workforce housing developers seek school board support

The proposed Celebration workforce housing development includes 230 apartments and an 89-unit “affordable hotel” on about 9 acres of land near Wasatch High School.

Russ Watts, the Celebration developer, will discuss his plans with the Wasatch County School District Board of Education at a meeting Tuesday, March 24.

Celebration is meant to support local workers like teachers and first responders. Last fall, Watts told the Heber City Council he pictured a program whereby different entities, like local governments or the school district, could lease blocks of units to rent to their employees.

“The school district has asked that they reserve 50 units,” he said Oct. 7. “They’re in dire need of units for their people.”

Meeting materials show the first phase of the project would include just over 140 units, half of which would be rented at market rate. Rent for the other half would be based on incomes up to 65% of the area median, which is around $62,000 for one person or about $89,000 for a family of four.

Constructing the housing will be a collaborative effort.

Heber City may provide financial support for the project by deferring some $3 million in impact fees. The Wasatch County Housing Authority will invest up to $750,000. A local family, the Hickens, donated the land.

Now, Watts is asking the school district to pitch in. District land adjacent to Wasatch High School would be used for 178 parking spaces to be shared between the school and the development.

The school board meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday. For details, see the agenda.