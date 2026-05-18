Park City MARC pools to open in June with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Park City MARC closed its decades-old leisure and lap pools last year for renovations. Now, Recreation Division Manager Heather Todd says the $9 million upgrades are nearly done.

“We are expecting to put water in this week, hopefully the weather participates in that, but we are running on a schedule and ready to be open to the public June 6,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 18 .

The 25-yard lap pool will increase from six to eight lanes. Todd said the leisure pool will have something for all ages, including “zero-entry access,” or a gradual slope into the water mimicking a natural beach.

“There's a climbing wall for kids, there will be a basketball hoop, there's a large slide, there's a zero entry that has its own little kiddie slide in there,” she said. “I think that every age group will find something to discover at this pool.”

There are also new accessibility features such as ADA lifts.

With the pool openings coming up, Todd said registration for new programs is also open. They include mermaid, DJ and movie parties as well as safety, yoga and lifeguard courses.

The city will host a grand opening event on June 6 at 11:30 a.m., complete with a live DJ, food trucks and prizes.