Park City firefighters offer wood chipping, home assessments to offset wildfire risks

State leaders say this wildfire season could be a dangerous one for Utah, with abnormally dry and warm conditions in the forecast.

In Park City, fire restrictions are already in effect.

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens said seemingly small steps from locals can go a long way to mitigate fire risk.

“If we each take care of our own space, then the cumulative effect of that is pretty large,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 18. “The wood chipping program is great because it allows homeowners to do just that little inconvenient amount of work that makes a big difference when you combine it all together.”

The fire district visits homes within its boundaries to reduce fire fuel by chipping and removing wood piles. That includes some Summit County neighborhoods outside the Park City limits, including Jeremy Ranch, Promontory, Trailside and more.

The chipping program is free and residents can sign up for the service on the district website. Owens said it runs through the end of September.

Full Interview: Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens & Asst. Chief Ashley Lewis Listen • 11:35

Firefighters also visit homes to conduct assessments and help homeowners take steps for better fire protection.

“What you walk away with is something that’s specific to your house to help you prepare for a wildfire, so that if something does happen here in town, there’s a greater chance of your home surviving,” Owens said.

He said keeping up with maintenance is one of the most important things homeowners can do. That includes clearing out dry material under decks, pruning back dead or dying bushes and trees and keeping the roof clear.

Assistant Fire Chief Ashley Lewis said the Park City Fire District is ready to respond to what could be an active fire season.

“Wildland firefighting is one of our highest priorities,” he said. “We’re ready, we’re prepared, we’re upstaffing stations with more people this year and we’re ready for what this summer brings.”

To request a home assessment, visit the fire district's website.