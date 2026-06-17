Heber City proposes 5.2% property tax increase

The Heber City Council plans to hold a Truth in Taxation hearing in August before considering a 5.2% property tax increase as part of its fiscal year 2027 budget.

Heber City Councilmember Yvonne Barney said the tax increase would generate $174,000 in additional revenue and cost the average homeowner about $20 a year.

“I really do hope that we have done everything we can as a city to kind of do our best to mind our dimes and nickels and be aware of how important this is for the citizens,” Barney said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 17. “It's difficult time and asking for more money always is an unpopular ask for the citizens, and so going forward, we are trying to make sure that we are covering everything and doing everything again, so that when this is presented in August, it is done fairly and open and transparent.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Heber City Councilmember Yvonne Barney Listen • 19:23

Barney said the additional revenue will help offset inflationary costs and fund two new city positions.

“We have a couple of positions that we are trying to fill within a couple of our departments, especially our planning department,” she said. “They have gone for many years without proper help. We are adding another employee there, and so with shifting of funds in some areas, that's what we're trying to cover, and make sure that we can do that.”

If approved, this would be the city’s fourth property tax hike since 2021 and its smallest during that period.

Barney said the city is nearing completion of its multi-year water line project on the east side of town while additional work is planned for the west side. Other capital projects include finalizing the master plan for Heber City Park, and rebuilding the structure used to store the city’s road salt supply.

The tax hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.

