Summit County organizations release free zero waste resource guide

The guide offers practical, actionable guidance for event planners at all scales. The guide covers steps to evaluate waste streams, waste station set up, material and signage best practices, vendor procurement guidelines, volunteer training, communication strategies and framework to track progress over time.

Organizers can access resources and guidance for events from Recycle Utah to borrow bins and signage. The Green Business Program can also provide hands-on support for events including getting certified as a green event.

The free guide is available online for event organizers throughout Summit County.

The guide is a collaboration between Deer Valley Resort, the Park City Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, Summit County, Park City Municipal, Park City Community Foundation and Recycle Utah.