© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County organizations release free zero waste resource guide

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 17, 2026 at 2:55 PM MDT
Park City will test out a new program designed to reduce waste associated with takeout orders.
wachiwit
/
Adobe Stock
Park City will test out a new program designed to reduce waste associated with takeout orders.

A coalition of Summit County organizations have launched its first Zero Waste Event Resource Guide to help event organizers reduce waste and improve sustainability.

The guide offers practical, actionable guidance for event planners at all scales. The guide covers steps to evaluate waste streams, waste station set up, material and signage best practices, vendor procurement guidelines, volunteer training, communication strategies and framework to track progress over time.

Organizers can access resources and guidance for events from Recycle Utah to borrow bins and signage. The Green Business Program can also provide hands-on support for events including getting certified as a green event.

The free guide is available online for event organizers throughout Summit County.

The guide is a collaboration between Deer Valley Resort, the Park City Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, Summit County, Park City Municipal, Park City Community Foundation and Recycle Utah.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver