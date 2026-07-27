'Newsies Jr.' hits Timpanogos Valley Theatre stage Friday

Bettina Wesemann Giese from Timpanogos Valley Theatre with previews the Friday opening of "Newsies Jr." on Friday. The youth theater productions features two casts of kids aged 12 to 18, with 65 total performers. The story is based on the 1899 Newsboys strike in New York, which saw young newspaper carriers demand better conditions. The musical is shorter version of the Broadway's "Newsies," with some songs and scenes adapted. Performances are July 31 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available online and cost $10 for kids, $12 for adults, and $16 for premium seats.