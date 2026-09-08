© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber Valley Hospital celebrates health at wellness fair Thursday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 8, 2026 at 4:03 PM MDT
Community Yoga in the Park
Utah Yoga and Wellness
The wellness fair will feature yoga at Heber's Main Street Park Thursday.

The free wellness event is Sept. 8 at Heber's Main Street Park.

The Intermountain Health Heber Valley Hospital is hosting a free wellness event Thursday.

The Wellness for Everyone event at Heber City Main Street Park will connect residents with resources, people and inspiration to help them live healthier, happier lives.

It includes resource booths and free health screenings from 5-8 p.m. Registration is required.

Lisa Valentine Clark, host of the family and lifestyle podcast “The Lisa Show,” is scheduled to speak and local acoustic guitarist Christian Jones will perform.
Heber City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver