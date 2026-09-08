Heber Valley Hospital celebrates health at wellness fair Thursday

The Intermountain Health Heber Valley Hospital is hosting a free wellness event Thursday.

The Wellness for Everyone event at Heber City Main Street Park will connect residents with resources, people and inspiration to help them live healthier, happier lives.

It includes resource booths and free health screenings from 5-8 p.m. Registration is required.

Lisa Valentine Clark, host of the family and lifestyle podcast “The Lisa Show,” is scheduled to speak and local acoustic guitarist Christian Jones will perform.