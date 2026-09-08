Dozens of Utah black bears killed as drought impacts food supply

Utah officials say the dry winter has reduced supplies of nuts, berries and plants that the state’s black bears eat, prompting the animals to roam for food at lower elevations.

As of late August, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reported biologists and law enforcement agencies had responded to nearly 170 bear incidents. That’s nearly double the incidents in 2025.

Bears that enter populated areas are tranquilized and moved. But, once the animals associate food with people, they are often euthanized. But, once the animals associate food with people, they are often euthanized.

The Associated Press reports this year more than three dozen bears have been killed in Utah. That’s more than the past three years combined.

Officials say “a fed bear is a dead bear.” Many bears that visit populated areas are tranquilized and moved. But, once the animals associate food with people, they are often euthanized.

Residents are advised to secure and clean anything outside their homes that could attract bears.

That includes birdfeeders, compost piles, beehives, pet food, barbecue grills and garbage cans.