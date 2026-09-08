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Dozens of Utah black bears killed as drought impacts food supply

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 8, 2026 at 4:07 PM MDT
The DWR reminds campers to keep campsites clean to avoid attracting a bear.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
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FILE - A bear digs in a camper's trash in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in 2024.

Rocky Mountain wildlife experts say a drought-diminished food supply has increased the number of bear interactions and deaths across the region.

Utah officials say the dry winter has reduced supplies of nuts, berries and plants that the state’s black bears eat, prompting the animals to roam for food at lower elevations.

As of late August, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reported biologists and law enforcement agencies had responded to nearly 170 bear incidents. That’s nearly double the incidents in 2025.

Bears that enter populated areas are tranquilized and moved. But, once the animals associate food with people, they are often euthanized. But, once the animals associate food with people, they are often euthanized.

The Associated Press reports this year more than three dozen bears have been killed in Utah. That’s more than the past three years combined.

Officials say “a fed bear is a dead bear.” Many bears that visit populated areas are tranquilized and moved. But, once the animals associate food with people, they are often euthanized.

Residents are advised to secure and clean anything outside their homes that could attract bears.

That includes birdfeeders, compost piles, beehives, pet food, barbecue grills and garbage cans.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver