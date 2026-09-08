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High Valley Transit construction to delay Friday commute, limit local access

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 8, 2026 at 4:08 PM MDT
An aerial image of construction on state Route 224 in Summit County. The work is part of High Valley Transit's Bus Rapid Transit project aimed at improving winter traffic flow in and out of Park City.
High Valley Transit
An aerial image of construction on state Route 224 in Summit County. The work is part of High Valley Transit's Bus Rapid Transit project aimed at improving winter traffic flow in and out of Park City.

High Valley Transit construction will partially close Bobsled Boulevard at state Route 224 as part of its bus rapid transit project.

Starting Thursday, drivers won’t be able to turn onto Bobsled Boulevard while crews work on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The work is expected to last for about two weeks. Drivers can access the neighborhood from Bear Cub Drive and Cove Canyon Drive.

Also Friday, crews will switch the traffic lights at Silver Springs Drive to a new system.

The traffic lights are expected to be out of service between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. Police officers will be directing traffic.

High Valley Transit's bus rapid transit project is expected to be completed by 2028.

The project aims to reduce congestion on state Route 224 by providing bus-only lanes from Kimball Junction to the Old Town Transit Center.

High Valley Transit is a financial supporter of KPCW
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Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver