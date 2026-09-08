High Valley Transit construction to delay Friday commute, limit local access

Starting Thursday, drivers won’t be able to turn onto Bobsled Boulevard while crews work on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The work is expected to last for about two weeks. Drivers can access the neighborhood from Bear Cub Drive and Cove Canyon Drive.

Also Friday, crews will switch the traffic lights at Silver Springs Drive to a new system.

The traffic lights are expected to be out of service between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. Police officers will be directing traffic.

High Valley Transit's bus rapid transit project is expected to be completed by 2028.

The project aims to reduce congestion on state Route 224 by providing bus-only lanes from Kimball Junction to the Old Town Transit Center.

High Valley Transit is a financial supporter of KPCW.