The Heber City Council unanimously approved a petition on Nov. 17 for the possible annexation of land for a housing development between the shores of the Jordanelle Reservoir and state Route 32.

According to staff, the property is north of Heber and abuts its western border in an area already designated for future annexation.

The “Cove Point” proposal was brought by Wasatch Back residents and development partners Henry Sigg, Stephen Coleman and David Cummings. The land is privately owned by Coleman and Cummings.

Sigg said they are hoping to develop 20 residential units and a health and wellness facility. He also hopes to build a trail to the reservoir.

“We feel we've got a unique piece of property,” Sigg said. “The open space benefit, the two canyons that sort of converge there. They're bucolic.”

Despite its unanimous support, the council still had questions.

Mayor Heidi Franco wondered about the development plans.

“Do you want to have larger lots? Are you thinking about clustering? What are you thinking?” Franco said.

Siggs said the group hadn’t decided, but water is a factor.

“We've laid it out to have approximately 20 units, and that's the amount of water that we've contributed into the district,” Siggs said. “We've also accounted for the water requirement that would be necessary for health and wellness plunge pools, outdoor pools, that kind of thing.”

Siggs said the group has discussed possible entry points from state Route 32 to the development with the Utah Department of Public Transit.

Councilmember Sid Ostergaard said he wants to see more when the developers return for further discussion.

“It would be nice to see details and see your plans and layouts and stuff,” Ostergaard said.

The application next goes through a 30-day certification process to ensure it meets Wasatch County and state requirements before public notices are mailed. The project must also be reviewed by the city’s planning commission.

The council ultimately must decide on any annexation.

