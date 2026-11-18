Speaking in Park City Wednesday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced a new consortium of states working to allow residents to digitize their identifying information while also protecting that information from prying eyes.

The idea is to streamline access to government services or personal accounts and prevent unauthorized access.

Utah calls the initiative “state-endorsed digital identity,” or SEDI for short.

The governor says Utah is developing a model that protects user privacy alongside Colorado, Delaware, Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

“We intend SEDI to become critical digital public infrastructure: a foundation for mutual verifiable trust through our digital lives,” Cox said. “When government or a business asks someone to prove who they are, that person should also be able to verify who is asking and whether they have the authority they claim. Trust must work in both directions.”

The idea of digital IDs — particularly mobile driver’s licenses — isn’t new.

But Utah, which is replacing its mobile driver’s license program with SEDI in January, is thinking more broadly. Boosters think digital IDs could help improve everything from healthcare to business, not just government administration.

Beyond existing applications in driver licensing and airport security, the details are fuzzy, but the three-day Park City SEDI Summit is intended to explore new ideas.

Utah is using SEDI to limit the powers of artificial intelligence, as the governor says AI has made “deception more convincing” and AI agents now purport to act on behalf of real humans.

Keynote panelist and Republican Utah County Rep. Kristen Chevrier is hopeful about the regulatory framework.

“It makes it so that we have some security in our interactions, transactions, banking, buying a home, and I think I think the benefit far outweighs the potential downsides,” Chevrier said Wednesday.

The potential downsides include privacy concerns.

The American Civil Liberties Union has criticized many states’ efforts at mobile driver’s licenses coupled with a “craze for identity verification laws.” But the ACLU has praised Utah for being “serious about privacy.”

Utah’s “Digital Identity Bill of Rights,” which the Legislature adopted this year, says any such program should be optional.

Cox acknowledged the dark side of the past 30 years of technological progress.

“Information shared for one purpose was too often used for another,” the governor said. “Businesses learned more about our behavior, while we understood less about how they influenced our choices.”

Utah’s digital ID laws also say the government shouldn’t be able to track when and where people use their ID.

Many of the elected leaders who spoke Wednesday morning also affirmed that states should lead the way on digital identification, not the federal government.

States already issue licenses for motor vehicle operation, recreation and different professional practices; the feds handle passports and military IDs.