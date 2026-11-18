A national foundation has announced $3.5 million in mental and behavioral health grants to 51 organizations across the nation, including $500,000 to the Park City Community Foundation.

The Katz Amsterdam Foundation helps fund mental health, family support and community programs across the nation.

Its most recent grant to the community foundation will be shared across eight local nonprofits for bilingual support services and behavioral health and substance use support.

Those organizations include:



Christian Center of Park City for behavioral health scholarships for Latino clients.

Holy Cross Ministries for bilingual therapy, peer support and youth prevention.

Jacky’s Recovery Support Services for bilingual mental health, substance use and recovery support.

Jewish Family Services for bilingual counseling for low-income Latino residents.

Live Like Sam for Thrive well-being programs for Spanish-speaking teens.

Peace House for bilingual clinicians for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

The People’s Health Clinic for no-cost bilingual psychiatry and counseling.

Summit County Recovery Foundation for recovery and sober-living support.



Last year the Katz Amsterdam Foundation’s funding helped more than 900 residents in Summit and Wasatch counties. Over the last decade, the foundation has awarded nearly $5 million in mental and behavioral health grants in Park City.