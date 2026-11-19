Sheriff’s deputies arrested the 44-year-old teacher outside his Wasatch County home Wednesday.

He is suspected of distributing sexually explicit material to North Summit High School students, a third-degree felony, and taking nude images of himself on campus.

Arrest documents state the teacher was also an athletic trainer at “all high school sporting events.”

Prosecutors had not filed charges as of Thursday. KPCW’s policy is not to name people accused of crimes until they have been charged.

Summit County Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot confirmed the teacher is being held without bail at the Summit County Jail.

“At the time of arrest, there's a number of considerations that our investigators look at when they are asking for that ‘no bail’ status,” Talbot said. “In this case, believing that there was the potential that this individual could continue to pose a threat to the community.”

According to the arrest affidavit, a group of female students reported the teacher to the sheriff’s school resource officer at North Summit High Nov. 12.

He had allegedly added students on Snapchat and sent at least one of them a sexually explicit message an investigator said amounted to “grooming.” Another student told the officer he had sent her nude images and videos two years ago.

Investigators they found nude images of the teacher on his phone that appeared to be taken around North Summit High School. After he was arrested, he allegedly admitted to sending nudes to a second student.

North Summit Superintendent Wade Murdock said in a statement that the district cannot provide more information because it does not want to compromise student privacy or the sheriff’s investigation.

“The district takes allegations of employee misconduct involving students extremely seriously. Upon learning of inappropriate communications between the employee and female students, the district took immediate action to address the concerns and initiated termination proceedings based on violations of District policies governing professional conduct and appropriate boundaries with students,” he wrote in an email. “These employment proceedings were initiated independently of the criminal arrest.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has requested records from the teacher’s Snapchat account and is waiting for a response.