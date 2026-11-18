Utah lawmakers are reviewing certain bills ahead of the 2027 General Session in January.

One of those proposed bills could repeal 2024’s Senate Bill 258. That’s the controversial law that has allowed developers to begin incorporating their own towns, called preliminary municipalities, on mostly undeveloped land.

Most of the towns have been proposed near touristy parts of Summit, Wasatch and Grand counties.

The draft bill would dissolve all existing preliminary municipalities and prevent any more from happening, if it’s passed. That includes stopping one proposed in Summit County’s Browns Canyon and Wasatch Highlands east of Heber.

GOP Rep. Tiara Auxier, whose district includes Summit County, presented the bill to the Political Subdivisions Interim Committee Wednesday. Click here to read the draft bill.

She said she previously tried for a repeal, then a compromise and is back asking for a repeal again.

“Because I don't believe that additional procedural changes can answer the most fundamental question, which is: Should private landowners be able to establish a municipal government with zoning authority before the people affected by those decisions have elected representatives who are accountable to them?” Auxier said Wednesday.

Auxier is referring to the fact that the landowner who creates a preliminary municipality gets to appoint the majority of a provisional town council.

She and other critics argue the law violates a part of the Utah Constitution called the Ripper Clause.

Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, touched on that in his comments Wednesday.

“The reason it's called the Ripper Clause is it’s there to prevent state legislatures from ripping away the rights of local government to be able to take care of what's happening at the local level, and so I think we need to be really cautious of that in the future,” he said.

Opponents of preliminary municipalities have long said they usurp local control. That’s why Wallsburg and Summit and Wasatch counties have called for the repeal.

Residents in Grand County are asking a judge to deem the law unconstitutional. They allege the law was written specifically to facilitate a luxury housing project outside of Moab.

A majority of interim committee members gave Auxier’s bill a favorable recommendation Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Calvin Musselman of Weber County was one of the committee members who voted against recommending it. He expressed concern about landowners suing the state if it passes.

“I've already kind of came to face the reality that this is going to happen,” he said. “The repeal is going to happen.”

Ivory Homes, which is pursuing the preliminary municipality in Browns Canyon, spoke during public comment.

Ivory Development President Chris Gamvroulas said, if there’s a repeal, there should be a replacement to protect property rights.

“All of the other responsibilities go with a preliminary municipality. That’s all the health, safety and welfare. This isn't just like a giveaway. No one in their right mind wants to use this tool. Nobody,” he said. “This is an off-ramp when there's weaponized county governments.”

Auxier lost the Nov. 3 election to Democrat Zane Woolstenhulme, so it’s unclear who, if anyone, will sponsor the repeal measure in January.

Only one preliminary municipality has made it through the incorporation process so far: Echo Canyon near Moab. If the repeal bill passes and it’s dissolved, any new roads or infrastructure become Grand County’s responsibility.