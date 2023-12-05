Rizz is Oxford Dictionary’s 2023 Word of the Year

According to the dictionary, rizz is slang for style, charm or attractiveness – or the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner. It beat out contenders like situationship, de-influencing and Swiftie.

Oxford’s Word of the Year is based on usage, drawn from its updated catalogue of more than 22 billion worlds, gathered from news sources across the English-speaking world.

According to Oxford, the word of the year is meant to “reflect the ethos, mood or preoccupations of the preceding year,” while also having “potential as a term of lasting cultural significance.”

Rizz can be used as both a noun and a verb (as in to “rizz it up,” or charm someone).