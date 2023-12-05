© 2023 KPCW

Rizz is Oxford Dictionary’s 2023 Word of the Year

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM MST
Oxford University Press
Oxford's 2023 Word of the Year is rizz, meaning style, charm or attractiveness.

You’ve got it or you don’t… Oxford University Press, the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary has dubbed rizz as Word of the Year for 2023.

According to the dictionary, rizz is slang for style, charm or attractiveness – or the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner. It beat out contenders like situationship, de-influencing and Swiftie.

Oxford’s Word of the Year is based on usage, drawn from its updated catalogue of more than 22 billion worlds, gathered from news sources across the English-speaking world.

According to Oxford, the word of the year is meant to “reflect the ethos, mood or preoccupations of the preceding year,” while also having “potential as a term of lasting cultural significance.”

Rizz can be used as both a noun and a verb (as in to “rizz it up,” or charm someone).
International Word of the Year
