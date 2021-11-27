Forest Service says Christmas tree permits are sold out for the Heber-Kamas ranger district

Although the local ranger district is sold out, that doesn’t mean people can’t still cut down their own Christmas tree. The forest service says the Evanstson and Mt. View ranger districts in Wyoming, as well as the Salt Lake ranger district still have permits available.

The forest service says only trees under 20 feet tall can be cut down. Only one tree is allowed to be harvested per permit, and only one permit is allowed per household.

Once the tree is cut down, the permit must be firmly attached. A tree without a permit can be confiscated and held by the forest service until one is produced.

For more information, or to purchase a tree permit, click here.