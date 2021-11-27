© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
Local News

Forest Service says Christmas tree permits are sold out for the Heber-Kamas ranger district

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published November 27, 2021 at 1:36 PM MST
trees.jpeg
KPCW
/
You still have a chance to cut down your own Christmas tree.

Permits are still available in other parts of the state.

Although the local ranger district is sold out, that doesn’t mean people can’t still cut down their own Christmas tree. The forest service says the Evanstson and Mt. View ranger districts in Wyoming, as well as the Salt Lake ranger district still have permits available.

The forest service says only trees under 20 feet tall can be cut down. Only one tree is allowed to be harvested per permit, and only one permit is allowed per household.

Once the tree is cut down, the permit must be firmly attached. A tree without a permit can be confiscated and held by the forest service until one is produced.

For more information, or to purchase a tree permit, click here.

Tags

Local NewsChristmas Tree
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins