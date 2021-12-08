Park City Treble Makers will perform twice this holiday season

The Park City Treble Makers are a 16-member women’s a cappella group – selected by audition. They’ve been singing for public and private events for the last decade. One of the singers, Renee Mox Hall says they perform with no piano accompaniment

“Which is a real challenge,” Hall said. “But it's a wonderful challenge and it does allow us to perform in a number of settings without needing a gigantic piano that often is not available. So, it makes us very versatile performing for various groups. And so just this year, we've been all about town and in the past 10 years as well. We've performed all around town, both a spring repertoire and a Christmas or a holiday repertoire.”

The group’s conductor is Colleen Earnshaw who chooses the music which the group will memorize and perform. The holiday music is traditional, says Hall, but some of the songs are presented in a very different way .

“I have been told by many people that we have never been better this season, then ever before, so I'm feeling very confident about the way we sound this year,” Hall said.”

The Park City Singers - a group of as many as 60 singers - usually performs two or three concerts this time of year, decided to hold off on public appearances for one more year due to the pandemic. Hall says the Treble Makers felt like they needed to step up and perform as many in the community attend a concert as a holiday tradition. With such a small group and all members fully vaccinated, she said they felt it was safe to do so.

The Holiday Concert will be held this Sunday, December 12th at 4 p.m. at the Park City Community Church. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

The Treble Makers are also singing at a Salon Holiday concert on December 18th at 5 p.m. at a private home. Tickets are $25 and reservations are required. Masks will be required at both performances.

More information is on the website at www.parkcitytreblemakers.org.