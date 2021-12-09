CDC and FDA Expand COVID-19 Booster Recommendations to 16- and 17-year-olds

Anyone 16 or older who received their Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago is eligible for a booster dose.

At this time, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17.

Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the Utah Department of Health, said “Booster doses give an extra layer of protection against COVID-19.”

Moving into the winter months, the state health department encourages everyone eligible for a booster dose to go get their shot so that they can have a safe holiday season. Dr. Nolan says “If you're someone who hasn't gotten a COVID-19 vaccine yet, please get one now.”

The Utah Department of Health recommends all providers begin immediately offering Pfizer booster doses to those who are 16 and older.

To find locations throughout Utah that offer COVID-19 vaccines visit coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine.