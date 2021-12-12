TEDWomen event brings special guests to Park City

Tickets are available for TEDx Park City’s upcoming TEDWomen event.

The focus from speakers covering topics both regional and global is on ideas and possibilities.

Live speakers will include Shannon Decker, executive director of the Speedy Foundation, which stands for suicide prevention in the name of former Parkite Jeret “Speedy” Peterson. Emma Garrard, Cross Country Director for Park City Ski & Snowboard, and Grammy-nominated musician Perla Battalla will also speak and perform.

Other pre-recorded talks happened earlier this month at the TEDWomen conference in Palm Springs, California.

TEDx Park City Founder Teri Orr says it’s about much more than the lineup.

“There are lots of people that are new to our community but even in the days when there weren’t so many new people, there were always people you don’t know,” she says. “So, making the effort - and that’s what we were always instructed to do at big TED - is to learn something at lunch, just like you learned something sitting there and watching. You can learn from the people around you - you can be amazed that you all watched the same talk, and how radically different people heard, saw, felt because of that talk.”

The event is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Regis Hotel, with check-in a half hour before it starts. Guests must prove they’re vaccinated.

Tickets are $70 and available at tedxparkcity.org.

The Park City branch has been part of the international Technology, Entertainment and Design organization since 2009.

