Heber City Council candidates share vision for city’s future ahead of primary election

Two of the eight candidates could not attend. Morgan Murdock was absent due to illness. He previously told KPCW he wants to be a “bridge-builder” and will focus on strengthening Main Street and advocating for affordable housing if elected.

Corey Noyes was out of town with his family. In a statement read at Thursday’s forum, he told residents he will always put his family first and the city council could use a “regular guy.”

“I want to fix traffic, manage growth in a way that protects our small-town character, revitalize Main Street and make sure working families can still afford to live here,” Noyes wrote.

During the event, the candidates fielded questions on topics ranging from affordable housing to meeting attendance.

Resident Tracy Taylor, who’s the president of the Wasatch Taxpayers Association, asked the candidates to share what they believe is the role of city government.

“My question to every single one of you is, what’s [on] a wish list and what are the priorities of the city council and where that money needs to be spent?” she asked.

Candidate Ken Davis said traffic on Main Street needs immediate attention.

“It’s the No. 1 issue on Main Street because of the inhibition it has for living safely, driving safely, getting to the schools and getting to businesses in that area,” he said.

Nick López said the city must focus on first responders and strong infrastructure before spending on things like park improvements.

“If you need a new roof for your house, you’re not taking a trip to Disneyland,” he said. “You’re not buying the new Harley-Davidson; you’re not buying the hot tub.”

Councilmember Yvonne Barney said her top priority is listening to the citizens she was elected to represent.

“We’re supposed to be working for you,” she said. “Second responsibility as government is to make sure that we prepare and build a community that has a good quality of life.”

Jami Hewlett said above all, the city government should prioritize fiscal responsibility and “put boundaries around human nature.”

“If it [government] mismanages growth, it burdens us with taxes or neglects infrastructure,” she said. “It erodes not just our finances, but our future.”

For Christen Thompson, protecting “life, liberty and justice for all” is most important. That includes creating places for locals to enjoy.

“The thought is, if we invest now, will it return more later as we create more of a destination, more opportunities for businesses to have pedestrians walk in,” he said.

And Lori Rutland said government should be more of a partner than a manager. She said councilmembers should have conversations to learn what locals need.

“These conversations that, ‘Hey, so-and-so needs this,’ or, ‘The park needs this’ – that’s about building relationships,” she said.

The creators of “The Wasatch Way” podcast streamed the town hall; a recording of the event is available online.

The primary election is Aug. 12.