New Years Eve celebration options in town include movies and fireworks

Restaurant reservations are probably not going to happen tonight for those who don’t already have them. But people who want to brave the crowds and say goodbye to 2021 in a public fashion have a few options around town.

New Years Eve nightclub events on Main Street are sold out. But people 21 and over can still get into bars, though there may be lines for the big night.

The resorts offer another option. Canyons will have fireworks Friday night, along with live music, at the base area. Festivities start at 3:30, then a DJ and a cover band start at 5:30 followed by fireworks at 7:30.

For more information on that, visit parkcitymountain.com.

And there’s always the option of a quiet night with a movie. Park City Film is showing the documentary “Torn” and the Jim Santy Auditorium downtown. It’s about the legendary climber Alex Lowe, told by his son, who directed. It plays Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. For tickets and COVID protocol information visit parkcityfilm.org.